Identify the major type of intermolecular forces between the particles of each of the following:
b. MgF2
How does the octet rule explain the formation of a magnesium ion?
What noble gas has the same electron arrangement as the magnesium ion?
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
b. Will a compound of X and Y be ionic or molecular?
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
c. What ions would be formed by X and Y?
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y:
d. What would be the formula of a compound of X and Y?