Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 74c
Chapter 6, Problem 74c

Complete each of the following statements for a molecule of H2S:
c. The number of atoms attached to the central S atom is _______.

1
Identify the central atom in the molecule H₂S. In this case, sulfur (S) is the central atom because it is less electronegative than hydrogen and can form multiple bonds.
Determine the number of hydrogen atoms bonded to the sulfur atom. The molecular formula H₂S indicates that there are two hydrogen atoms in the molecule.
Recognize that each hydrogen atom forms a single covalent bond with the sulfur atom. Therefore, there are two atoms (hydrogen) attached to the central sulfur atom.
Verify the molecular geometry of H₂S. Sulfur has two lone pairs of electrons and two bonding pairs (from the hydrogen atoms), resulting in a bent molecular shape, which confirms the bonding arrangement.
Conclude that the number of atoms attached to the central sulfur atom is 2, as there are two hydrogen atoms directly bonded to it.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Structure

Molecular structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including the types of bonds and the spatial orientation of the atoms. In H₂S, the central sulfur (S) atom is bonded to two hydrogen (H) atoms, which influences the molecule's shape and properties.
Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom that are involved in forming bonds with other atoms. Sulfur has six valence electrons, and in H₂S, it shares two of these with two hydrogen atoms, allowing it to form two single covalent bonds.
Coordination Number

The coordination number of an atom in a molecule refers to the number of atoms directly bonded to it. For the sulfur atom in H₂S, the coordination number is two, as it is bonded to two hydrogen atoms, which is essential for understanding its chemical behavior and reactivity.
