Which electronegativity difference (a, b, or c) would you expect for a nonpolar covalent bond?
a. from 0.0 to 0.4
b. from 0.5 to 1.8
c. from 1.9 to 3.3
For each of the following bonds, indicate the positive end with 𝛿⁺ and the negative end with 𝛿⁻ . Draw an arrow to show the dipole for each.
a. N and F
Choose the shape (1 to 6) that matches each of the following descriptions (a to c):
1. linear
2. bent (109°)
3. trigonal planar
4. bent (120°)
5. trigonal pyramidal
6. tetrahedral
b. a molecule with a central atom that has four electron groups and three bonded atoms
Compare the Lewis structures of CF4 and NF3 Why do these molecules have different shapes?
Compare the Lewis structures of CH4 and H2O Why do these molecules have similar bond angles but different molecular shapes?
Why is CCl4 a nonpolar molecule, but is PCl3 a polar molecule?