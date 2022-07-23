Textbook Question
Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following molecules:
d. ClNO2 (N is the central atom)
Which electronegativity difference (a, b, or c) would you expect for a nonpolar covalent bond?
a. from 0.0 to 0.4
b. from 0.5 to 1.8
c. from 1.9 to 3.3
For each of the following bonds, indicate the positive end with 𝛿⁺ and the negative end with 𝛿⁻ . Draw an arrow to show the dipole for each.
a. N and F
Complete each of the following statements for a molecule of H2S:
c. The number of atoms attached to the central S atom is _______.
Compare the Lewis structures of CF4 and NF3 Why do these molecules have different shapes?
Compare the Lewis structures of CH4 and H2O Why do these molecules have similar bond angles but different molecular shapes?