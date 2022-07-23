The chemical reaction of hydrogen with oxygen produces water.

Mole Ratio

The mole ratio is derived from the coefficients of a balanced chemical equation and indicates the proportion of moles of one substance to another. In the reaction 2H₂ + O₂ → 2H₂O, the mole ratio between O₂ and H₂O is 1:2. This means that for every mole of O₂ consumed, two moles of H₂O are produced, which is essential for calculating the amount of water formed.