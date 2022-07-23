The chemical reaction of hydrogen with oxygen produces water.

Textbook Question
Balance each of the following chemical equations:
d. Al(s) + HCl(aq) → H2(g) + AlCl3(aq)
Identify each of the following as an oxidation or a reduction:
c. Cr3+(aq) + 3e– → Cr(s)
In the mitochondria of human cells, energy is provided by the oxidation and reduction reactions of the iron ions in the cytochromes in electron transport. Identify each of the following as an oxidation or a reduction:
a. Fe3+ + e– → Fe2+
Why do chemical reactions require energy of activation?
Draw an energy diagram for an exothermic reaction.
What is measured by the heat of reaction?