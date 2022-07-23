Textbook Question
A mouthwash contains 22.5% (v/v) alcohol. If the bottle of mouthwash contains 355 mL, what is the volume, in milliliters, of alcohol?
What is the difference between a 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution and a 5.00% (m/v) glucose solution?
What is the difference between a 10.0% (v/v) methanol (CH4O) solution and a 10.0% (m/m) methanol solution?
Calculate the grams or milliliters of solute needed to prepare the following:
c. 250. mL of a 10.0% (v/v) acetic acid solution
A patient receives 100. mL of 20.% (m/v) mannitol solution every hour.
b. How many grams of mannitol does the patient receive in 12 h?
A patient needs 100. g of glucose in the next 12 h. How many liters of a 5% (m/v) glucose solution must be given?