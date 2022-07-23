Calculate the mass/volume percent (m/v) for the solute in each of the following:
a. 75 g of Na2SO4 in 250 mL of Na2SO4 solution
Calculate the mass/volume percent (m/v) for the solute in each of the following:
a. 75 g of Na2SO4 in 250 mL of Na2SO4 solution
Calculate the grams or milliliters of solute needed to prepare the following:
c. 250. mL of a 10.0% (v/v) acetic acid solution
A patient receives 100. mL of 20.% (m/v) mannitol solution every hour.
b. How many grams of mannitol does the patient receive in 12 h?
Determine the final volume, in milliliters, of each of the following:
b. a 2.0% (m/v) LiCl solution prepared from 50.0 mL of a 10.0% (m/v) LiCl solution
You need 500. mL of a 5.0% (m/v) glucose solution. If you have a 25% (m/v) glucose solution on hand, how many milliliters do you need?
Identify each of the following as characteristic of a solution, colloid, or suspension:
a. a mixture that cannot be separated by a semipermeable membrane