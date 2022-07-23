A patient needs 100. g of glucose in the next 12 h. How many liters of a 5% (m/v) glucose solution must be given?
Ch.9 Solutions
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Chapter 9, Problem 63a
Identify each of the following as characteristic of a solution, colloid, or suspension:
a. a mixture that cannot be separated by a semipermeable membrane
Step 1: Begin by understanding the three types of mixtures: solutions, colloids, and suspensions. A solution is a homogeneous mixture where the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent. A colloid is a mixture where the particles are larger than in a solution but do not settle out. A suspension is a heterogeneous mixture where particles are large enough to settle out over time.
Step 2: Recall the property of separation by a semipermeable membrane. A semipermeable membrane allows small particles, such as ions or molecules in a solution, to pass through, but it blocks larger particles like those in colloids or suspensions.
Step 3: Analyze the given statement: 'a mixture that cannot be separated by a semipermeable membrane.' This means the particles in the mixture are too large to pass through the membrane.
Step 4: Compare this property to the characteristics of solutions, colloids, and suspensions. Solutions can pass through a semipermeable membrane because their particles are very small. Colloids cannot pass through because their particles are larger, but they do not settle out. Suspensions also cannot pass through, but their particles are large enough to settle out over time.
Step 5: Based on the inability to pass through a semipermeable membrane and the lack of settling, identify the mixture as a colloid.
Solution
A solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is completely dissolved in another (the solvent). Solutions are characterized by their ability to pass through a semipermeable membrane, as the solute particles are at the molecular or ionic level, making them too small to be filtered out.
Colloid
A colloid is a mixture where fine particles of one substance are dispersed within another without settling out. Colloidal particles are larger than those in a solution but smaller than those in a suspension, typically ranging from 1 nanometer to 1 micrometer. They do not separate by filtration but can scatter light, a phenomenon known as the Tyndall effect.
Suspension
A suspension is a heterogeneous mixture in which larger particles are dispersed in a liquid or gas but are not dissolved. These particles are typically visible and will settle out over time if left undisturbed. Unlike solutions and colloids, suspensions can be separated by filtration or sedimentation due to the larger size of the particles.
