Determine the final volume, in milliliters, of each of the following:
b. a 2.0% (m/v) LiCl solution prepared from 50.0 mL of a 10.0% (m/v) LiCl solution
You need 500. mL of a 5.0% (m/v) glucose solution. If you have a 25% (m/v) glucose solution on hand, how many milliliters do you need?
Identify each of the following as characteristic of a solution, colloid, or suspension:
a. a mixture that cannot be separated by a semipermeable membrane
Indicate the compartment (A or B) that will increase in volume for each of the following pairs of solutions separated by a semipermeable membrane:
Are the following solutions isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic compared with a red blood cell?
c. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl
Match the diagrams with the following:
b. a nonpolar solute and a polar solvent
