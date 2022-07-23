A patient receives 100. mL of 20.% (m/v) mannitol solution every hour.
b. How many grams of mannitol does the patient receive in 12 h?
A patient needs 100. g of glucose in the next 12 h. How many liters of a 5% (m/v) glucose solution must be given?
Determine the final volume, in milliliters, of each of the following:
b. a 2.0% (m/v) LiCl solution prepared from 50.0 mL of a 10.0% (m/v) LiCl solution
Identify each of the following as characteristic of a solution, colloid, or suspension:
a. a mixture that cannot be separated by a semipermeable membrane
Identify each of the following as characteristic of a solution, colloid, or suspension:
a. particles of this mixture remain inside a semipermeable membrane but pass through filters
Indicate the compartment (A or B) that will increase in volume for each of the following pairs of solutions separated by a semipermeable membrane: