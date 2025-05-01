Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
6x−x−1\(\frac{6\sqrt{x}\)}{-x}-1−x6x−1
6x+x6\(\sqrt{x}\)+x6x+x
6xx+1\(\frac{6\sqrt{x}\)}{x}+1x6x+1
7x−x\(\frac{7\sqrt{x}\)}{-x}−x7x
Master Quotient Rule of Radicals Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}\)}
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
t83\(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{t}{8}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)