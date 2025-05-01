Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
281\(\frac{\sqrt2}{81}\)
29\(\frac\)29
281\(\frac{2}{81}\)
29\(\frac{\sqrt2}{9}\)
Master Quotient Rule of Radicals Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
t83\(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{t}{8}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}
Rationalize the denominator.
−527-\(\frac{5}{2\sqrt7}\)
Rationalize the denominator.
6+x−x\(\frac{6+\sqrt{x}\)}{-\(\sqrt{x}\)}