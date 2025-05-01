Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. : Five is less than three. : Two times seven is fourteen.
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~; False
pΛqΛ~r; True
pΛqΛr; False
pΛqΛr; True
Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. : Five is less than three. : Two times seven is fourteen.
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Translate the following conjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Ten is a whole number. : Five is less than three. : Two times seven is fourteen.
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Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
Some classes don’t give tests and give homework.
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
All courses don’t give homework and don’t have textbooks.
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
It is not true that some courses have textbooks and give homework.
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. : Mice squeak. : Wolves howl.
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Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. : Mice squeak. : Wolves howl.
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