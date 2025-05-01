Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
All courses don’t give homework and don’t have textbooks.
Dogs don't purr or mice don't squeak; True
Dogs don't purr or mice don't squeak; False
Dogs purr or mice squeak; True
Dogs purr or mice squeak; False
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
All courses don’t give homework and don’t have textbooks.
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
All courses give tests, some courses give homework, and all courses don’t have textbooks.
Translate the following conjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
: All courses give tests. : Some courses give homework. : Some courses have textbooks.
It is not true that some courses have textbooks and give homework.
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. : Mice squeak. : Wolves howl.
~
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
: Dogs purr. : Mice squeak. : Wolves howl.
~p V ~q V ~r
Translate the following disjunctions from symbols to words. Then, determine the truth value.
p: Dogs purr. q: Mice squeak. r: Wolves howl.
~(p V q)
Translate the following disjunctions from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: All books have chapters. q: Some books have pictures. r: Some books have glossaries.
Some books don’t have chapters or some books have pictures.