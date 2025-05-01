Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
7m2+2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2+2n}
14m2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{14m^2n}
(14m24)n\(\left\)(\(\sqrt\)[4]{14m^2}\(\right\))n(414m2)n
7m24+2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2}+\(\sqrt\)[4]{2n}47m2+42n
Master Product Rule of Radicals Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5
5x⋅7y\(\sqrt{5x}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{7y}\)
8⋅23\(\sqrt\)8\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[3]{2}
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
180\(\sqrt{180}\)
−72x2-\(\sqrt{72x^2}\)