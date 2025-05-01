Liberal Arts Math
Improve your experience by picking them
626\(\sqrt\)2 •xx
−6x2-6x^2
−6x-6x
−62-6\(\sqrt\)2•xx
Master Product Rule of Radicals Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
6⋅5\(\sqrt\)6\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)5
5x⋅7y\(\sqrt{5x}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{7y}\)
7m24⋅2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2}\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[4]{2n}
8⋅23\(\sqrt\)8\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[3]{2}
Use the product rule to rewrite the term inside the radical as a product, then simplify.
180\(\sqrt{180}\)