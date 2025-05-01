Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) If a number is divisible by 6, it is divisible by 3.
2) The number is not divisible by 3.
∴ The number is not divisible by 6.
Valid because it takes the form of hypothetical syllogism
Invalid because the premises do not guarantee Charlie showed up to the final
Valid because it takes the form of disjunctive syllogism
Invalid because the argument commits the converse error
Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) If a number is divisible by 6, it is divisible by 3.
2) The number is not divisible by 3.
∴ The number is not divisible by 6.
Identify the type of argument and come to a valid conclusion.
1) If I finish my homework, then I can go to the movies.
2) If I go to the movies, then I’ll get popcorn.
∴