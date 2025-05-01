Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) Students must show up to the final or they will receive a grade deduction.
2) Charlie didn’t receive the grade deduction.
∴ Charlie showed up to the final.
Direct Reasoning (Modus ponens); I will get a late fine.
Contrapositive reasoning; I will not get a late fine.
Transitive reasoning (Law of Syllogism); If I get a late fine, I forgot the book.
Disjunctive syllogism; I return the book or get a fine.
Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) Students must show up to the final or they will receive a grade deduction.
2) Charlie didn’t receive the grade deduction.
∴ Charlie showed up to the final.
Determine if the argument is valid and justify.
1) If a number is divisible by 6, it is divisible by 3.
2) The number is not divisible by 3.
∴ The number is not divisible by 6.