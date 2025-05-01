Liberal Arts Math
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4x2+17x+424x^2+17x+424x2+17x+42
4x2+31x+424x^2+31x+424x2+31x+42
−4x2+17x+42-4x^2+17x+42−4x2+17x+42
−4x2−x+42-4x^2-x+42−4x2−x+42
Master Introduction to the Quadratic Formula with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Find the solution(s) using the quadratic formula.
4x2−4x+1=04x^2-4x+1=0
4(x−2)2−5=x+74\(\left\)(x-2\(\right\))^2-5=x+7
32(x+5)2−4=x+1\(\frac\)32\(\left\)(x+5\(\right\))^2-4=x+1
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL.
(x−5)(x−12)\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-12\(\right\))
(x2−3x)(2x+8)\(\left\)(x^2-3x\(\right\))\(\left\)(2x+8\(\right\))
Multiply the polynomials by using FOIL.
(5xy+3)(4xy−2)(5xy+3)(4xy-2)
Factor the following trinomials completely.
y2−7y+12y^2-7y+12
z2−11z+30z^2-11z+30