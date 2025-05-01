Liberal Arts Math
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x=12x=\(\frac\)12x=21
x=−12x=-\(\frac\)12x=−21
x=1,x=12x=1,x=\(\frac\)12x=1,x=21
x=1,x=−12x=1,x=-\(\frac\)12x=1,x=−21
Master Introduction to the Quadratic Formula with a bite sized video explanation from Colleen Daly
Solve the following quadratic equations.
2x2−10x=02x^2-10x=0
2x2=5x+32x^2=5x+3
Find the solution(s) using the quadratic formula.
x2+6x−7=0x^2+6x-7=0
32z2−54z−1=0\(\frac\)32z^2-\(\frac\)54z-1=0
4(x−2)2−5=x+74\(\left\)(x-2\(\right\))^2-5=x+7
32(x+5)2−4=x+1\(\frac\)32\(\left\)(x+5\(\right\))^2-4=x+1
Multiply the polynomials using FOIL.
(x−5)(x−12)\(\left\)(x-5\(\right\))\(\left\)(x-12\(\right\))
(4x+7)(−x+6)\(\left\)(4x+7\(\right\))\(\left\)(-x+6\(\right\))