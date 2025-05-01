- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics(0)
Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation: Videos & Practice Problems
Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation Practice Problems
If the CPI in 1990 was 130.7 and the CPI in 2020 was 258.8, what is the equivalent value in 2020 dollars of a $500 salary in 1990?
Using the formula for CPI adjustment, calculate the equivalent price in 2021 dollars for a car that cost $20,000 in 2000, given that the CPI in 2000 was 172.2 and in 2021 was 271.0.
In 1980, the average price of a house was $47,200, and the CPI was 82.4. In 2020, the CPI was 258.8. What is the equivalent price of the house in 2020 dollars, and what does this tell us about the change in purchasing power?
A worker earned $30,000 annually in 1995 when the CPI was 152.4. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent salary in 2020 dollars, and how does this reflect on the worker's purchasing power?
A loaf of bread cost $1.50 in 1985 when the CPI was 107.6. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent cost of the loaf of bread in 2020 dollars?
Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important for understanding economic changes?
Compare the purchasing power of a $10,000 salary in 1980 (CPI = 82.4) to a $30,000 salary in 2020 (CPI = 258.8). What does this comparison reveal about economic conditions?
What basic mathematical operation is primarily used in adjusting historical prices to current prices using CPI?
Discuss the broader economic implications of a consistent rise in CPI over several decades.
A gallon of milk cost $1.20 in 1990 when the CPI was 130.7. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent cost of the milk in 2020 dollars?
In 1995, the average tuition for a public university was $4,000, and the CPI was 152.4. In 2020, the CPI was 258.8. What is the equivalent tuition in 2020 dollars, and what does this suggest about the affordability of education over time?
A car was purchased for $15,000 in 2005 when the CPI was 195.3. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent price in 2020 dollars, and what does this indicate about the car's value over time?
A movie ticket cost $5 in 1990 when the CPI was 130.7. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent cost of the movie ticket in 2020 dollars?
How does the CPI affect the perception of economic conditions across different generations?
Compare the cost of living in 1970 (CPI = 38.8) to 2020 (CPI = 258.8) using a $10,000 salary in 1970. What does this comparison reveal about economic conditions?
Which of the following is a necessary step in calculating the equivalent value of past prices using CPI?
What are the broader economic implications of a decrease in purchasing power due to inflation?
A gallon of gasoline cost $1.25 in 1985 when the CPI was 107.6. If the CPI in 2020 is 258.8, what is the equivalent cost of the gasoline in 2020 dollars?