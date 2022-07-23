Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts focuses on how a change in either demand or supply, while the other curve stays constant, changes the market equilibrium price and equilibrium quantity. The key process is to identify whether the event affects demand or supply, decide whether the curve shifts left or right, find the new intersection, and then compare the original equilibrium with the new one.

For demand, a shift to the right means equilibrium price rises and equilibrium quantity rises; a shift to the left means both fall. Determinants such as income and the prices of substitutes or complements can shift demand. A change in the good’s own price does not shift demand; it causes movement along the demand curve and changes quantity demanded.

For supply, a shift to the right lowers equilibrium price and raises equilibrium quantity, while a shift to the left raises equilibrium price and lowers equilibrium quantity. Supply can shift because of changes such as technology or input prices. Distinguishing a curve shift from movement along a curve is essential for predicting market outcomes accurately.