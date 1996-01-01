Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Macroeconomics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Macroeconomics class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Supply and Demand

Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts

1

concept

Demand Shifts

2

concept

Supply Shifts

Problem

If the economy booms and incomes rise, what happens in the markets for inferior goods?

4
Problem

A change in which of the following will NOT shift the demand curve for ice cream?

5
Problem

A decrease in _________ will cause a movement along a given supply curve, which is called a change in __________.

6
Problem

Gum and mints are substitutes. If the price of gum increases, what happens in the market for mints?

7
Problem

Which of the following situations would lead to an increase in the equilibrium price of carrots and a decrease in the equilibrium quantity of carrots sold?

8
Problem

The discovery of a new fertilizer will shift the ___________ curve for carrots, leading to a ___________ equilibrium price.

