The cross price elasticity of demand is a crucial concept in understanding the relationship between two goods, specifically whether they are substitutes, complements, or unrelated. This elasticity measures how the quantity demanded of one good responds to changes in the price of another good. The formula for calculating cross price elasticity of demand is given by:

\[ E_{xy} = \frac{\%\Delta Q_x}{\%\Delta P_y} \]

In this formula, \(E_{xy}\) represents the cross price elasticity, \(\%\Delta Q_x\) is the percentage change in the quantity demanded of good X, and \(\%\Delta P_y\) is the percentage change in the price of good Y. The quantity demanded of one good is always in the numerator, while the price of the other good is in the denominator.

To calculate cross price elasticity, the midpoint method is often employed, which involves several steps. First, determine the changes in quantity and price. For example, if the price of tennis rackets increases from \$45 to \$55, and the quantity demanded of tennis balls decreases from 21,000 to 19,000, the changes can be calculated as follows:

1. Calculate the change in quantity demanded: \(21,000 - 19,000 = 2,000\).

2. Calculate the change in price: \(55 - 45 = 10\).

3. Find the average quantity demanded: \((21,000 + 19,000) / 2 = 20,000\).

4. Find the average price: \((55 + 45) / 2 = 50\).

Next, calculate the percentage changes:

Percentage change in quantity demanded: \[ \frac{2,000}{20,000} = 0.1 \]

Percentage change in price: \[ \frac{10}{50} = 0.2 \]

Now, substitute these values into the cross price elasticity formula:

\[ E_{xy} = \frac{0.1}{0.2} = 0.5 \]

Since the price of tennis rackets increased (positive change) and the quantity demanded of tennis balls decreased (negative change), the overall cross price elasticity is negative, resulting in:

\[ E_{xy} = -0.5 \]

This negative value indicates that the two goods are complements. In general, if the cross price elasticity is positive, the goods are substitutes; if negative, they are complements; and if zero, they are unrelated. Thus, in this example, the increase in the price of tennis rackets led to a decrease in the quantity demanded of tennis balls, confirming their complementary relationship.

Understanding cross price elasticity is essential for businesses and economists as it helps in predicting consumer behavior and making informed pricing and production decisions. Practice problems can further enhance comprehension of this concept and its applications in real-world scenarios.