Textbook Question
First label the following diseases as bacterial, viral, or protozoan, and then indicate which ones are vectorborne infections: dengue fever, AIDS, chikungunya, Lyme disease, malaria.
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First label the following diseases as bacterial, viral, or protozoan, and then indicate which ones are vectorborne infections: dengue fever, AIDS, chikungunya, Lyme disease, malaria.
Bacteria that convert nitrogen gas into ammonia are:
a. Nitrifying bacteria
b. Nitrogenous
c. Nitrogen fixers
d. Nitrification bacteria
In which type of symbiosis do both members benefit from their interaction?
a. Mutualism
b. Parasitism
c. Commensalism
d. Pathogenesis