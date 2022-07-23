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Ch. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying Prokaryotes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 11 - Characterizing and Classifying ProkaryotesProblem 9
Chapter 11, Problem 9

For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A giant bacterium that is large enough to be seen without a microscope is Selenomonas.

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Step 1: Understand the statement and identify the key claim. The statement says that a giant bacterium visible without a microscope is Selenomonas.
Step 2: Recall or research the characteristics of Selenomonas. Selenomonas is a genus of bacteria, but it is not known for being giant or visible to the naked eye.
Step 3: Identify the correct giant bacterium that is large enough to be seen without a microscope. One well-known example is Epulopiscium fishelsoni, a giant bacterium visible to the naked eye.
Step 4: Substitute the incorrect term 'Selenomonas' with the correct term 'Epulopiscium' to make the statement true.
Step 5: Conclude that the corrected statement should read: 'A giant bacterium that is large enough to be seen without a microscope is Epulopiscium.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Giant Bacteria

Giant bacteria are unusually large bacterial cells visible to the naked eye, such as Thiomargarita namibiensis. These bacteria challenge the typical microscopic size range of bacteria and have unique adaptations to support their large size.
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Selenomonas Characteristics

Selenomonas is a genus of crescent-shaped, anaerobic bacteria commonly found in the oral cavity and rumen. They are not giant bacteria and are microscopic, so they cannot be seen without a microscope.
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Correct Identification of Giant Bacteria

The correct example of a giant bacterium visible without a microscope is Thiomargarita namibiensis, not Selenomonas. Understanding which bacteria are classified as giant helps in accurately evaluating statements about bacterial size.
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