Describe the special features of snapping division that distinguish it from regular binary fission.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A giant bacterium that is large enough to be seen without a microscope is Selenomonas.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Giant Bacteria
Selenomonas Characteristics
Correct Identification of Giant Bacteria
Name and describe six distinct classes of phylum Proteobacteria.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ Most cyanobacteria form heterocysts in which nitrogen fixation occurs.
Flexible spiral-shaped prokaryotes are __________ .
a. spirilla
b. spirochetes
c. vibrios
d. rickettsias
The presence of mycolic acid in the cell wall characterizes __________ .
a. Corynebacterium
b. Listeria
c. Nocardia
d. Mycobacterium
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ When environmental nutrients are depleted, myxobacteria aggregate in mounds to form fruiting bodies..