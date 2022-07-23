A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.

The girl’s disease was

a. Rubella.

b. Candidiasis.

c. Dermatomycosis.

d. A cold sore.

e. None of the above.