A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.

The boy most likely had

a. Streptococcal sore throat.

b. Measles.

c. Rubella.

d. Smallpox.

e. Hand-foot-mouth disease.