Discuss the usual mode of entry of bacteria into the skin. Compare bacterial skin infections with infections caused by fungi and viruses with respect to mode of entry.
A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.
Besides the scalp, this disease can occur on all of the following except
a. Feet.
b. Nails.
c. The groin.
d. Subcutaneous tissue.
e. The disease can occur on all of these areas.
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Key Concepts
Dermatophytosis and Its Clinical Presentation
Sites of Dermatophyte Infection
Fungal Culture and Identification of Conidia
A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.
The boy most likely had
a. Streptococcal sore throat.
b. Measles.
c. Rubella.
d. Smallpox.
e. Hand-foot-mouth disease.
A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.
The girl’s disease was
a. Rubella.
b. Candidiasis.
c. Dermatomycosis.
d. A cold sore.
e. None of the above.
On the following figure, show the sites of the following infections: impetigo, folliculitis, acne, warts, shingles, sporotrichosis, pediculosis.
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What bacteria are identified by a positive coagulase test? What bacteria are characterized as group A beta-hemolytic?