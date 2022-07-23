Step 1: Understand the key terms related to immunity. 'Innate resistance' refers to natural, non-specific defense mechanisms present from birth. 'Naturally acquired active immunity' occurs when a person is exposed to a live pathogen and develops immunity through their own immune response. 'Naturally acquired passive immunity' involves the transfer of antibodies from mother to child, such as through breast milk. 'Artificially acquired active immunity' is immunity developed after exposure to a vaccine containing an antigen, stimulating the body's own immune response. 'Artificially acquired passive immunity' involves the injection of pre-formed antibodies, such as antiserum.