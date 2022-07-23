Label the heavy chains, light chains, and variable and Fc regions of this typical antibody. Indicate where the antibody binds to antigen. Sketch an IgM antibody.
Match the following choices to questions 1–4:
a. Innate resistance
b. Naturally acquired active immunity
c. Naturally acquired passive immunity
d. Artificially acquired active immunity
e. Artificially acquired passive immunity
The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.
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Key Concepts
Naturally Acquired Active Immunity
Innate Resistance
Passive vs. Active Immunity
What does MHC stand for? What is the function of MHC? What types of T cells interact with MHC class I? With MHC class II?
Diagram the roles that T cells and B cells play in immunity.
Contrast the terms in the following pairs:
a. Innate and adaptive immunity
b. Humoral and cellular immunity
c. Active and passive immunity
d. TH1 and TH2 cells
e. Natural and artificial immunity
f. T-dependent and T-independent antigens
g. Immunoglobulin and TCR
Match the following choices to questions 1–4:
a. Innate resistance
b. Naturally acquired active immunity
c. Naturally acquired passive immunity
d. Artificially acquired active immunity
e. Artificially acquired passive immunity
The type of protection provided by the injection of diphtheria toxoid.
Match the following choices to questions 1–4:
a. Innate resistance
b. Naturally acquired active immunity
c. Naturally acquired passive immunity
d. Artificially acquired active immunity
e. Artificially acquired passive immunity
The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.