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Ch. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the HostProblem 2
Chapter 17, Problem 2

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:
a. Innate resistance
b. Naturally acquired active immunity
c. Naturally acquired passive immunity
d. Artificially acquired active immunity
e. Artificially acquired passive immunity
The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.

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1
Understand the key terms related to immunity: innate resistance, naturally acquired active immunity, naturally acquired passive immunity, artificially acquired active immunity, and artificially acquired passive immunity.
Identify that 'recovery from an infection' implies the body has actively fought off a pathogen and developed its own immune response.
Recall that active immunity involves the activation of the host's immune system to produce antibodies and memory cells, whereas passive immunity involves receiving antibodies from another source.
Recognize that 'naturally acquired' means the immunity was gained through natural exposure to the pathogen, not through medical intervention like vaccination.
Match the description 'protection resulting from recovery from an infection' to 'naturally acquired active immunity' because the immune system actively responded to the infection and developed lasting protection.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Naturally Acquired Active Immunity

This immunity develops when a person is exposed to a live pathogen, leading to an infection and subsequent recovery. The immune system actively produces antibodies and memory cells, providing long-lasting protection against future infections by the same pathogen.
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Innate Resistance

Innate resistance refers to the natural, non-specific defense mechanisms present from birth that protect against pathogens. These include physical barriers like skin, chemical barriers like stomach acid, and cellular defenses such as phagocytes, which act immediately but do not provide long-term immunity.
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Passive vs. Active Immunity

Active immunity involves the body's own immune response to produce antibodies and memory cells, either through infection or vaccination. Passive immunity is the transfer of antibodies from another source, such as maternal antibodies or antibody injections, providing immediate but temporary protection.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the heavy chains, light chains, and variable and Fc regions of this typical antibody. Indicate where the antibody binds to antigen. Sketch an IgM antibody.

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Textbook Question

What does MHC stand for? What is the function of MHC? What types of T cells interact with MHC class I? With MHC class II?

1972
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Textbook Question

Diagram the roles that T cells and B cells play in immunity.

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Textbook Question

Contrast the terms in the following pairs:

a. Innate and adaptive immunity

b. Humoral and cellular immunity

c. Active and passive immunity

d. TH1 and TH2 cells

e. Natural and artificial immunity

f. T-dependent and T-independent antigens

g. Immunoglobulin and TCR

1515
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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

The type of protection provided by the injection of diphtheria toxoid.

892
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to questions 1–4:

a. Innate resistance

b. Naturally acquired active immunity

c. Naturally acquired passive immunity

d. Artificially acquired active immunity

e. Artificially acquired passive immunity

The type of protection resulting from recovery from an infection.

826
views