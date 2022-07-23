Which of the following statements is false concerning antiviral drugs?

a. Macrolide drugs block attachment sites on the host cell wall and prevent viruses from entering.

b. Drugs that neutralize the acidity of phagolysosomes prevent viral uncoating.

c. Nucleotide analogs can be used to stop microbial replication.

d. Drugs containing protease inhibitors retard viral growth by blocking the production of essential viral proteins.