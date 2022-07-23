Textbook Question
Drugs that act against protein synthesis include ___________ .
a. Beta-lactams
b. Trimethoprim
c. Polymyxin
d. Aminoglycosides
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Drugs that act against protein synthesis include ___________ .
a. Beta-lactams
b. Trimethoprim
c. Polymyxin
d. Aminoglycosides
PABA is __________ .
a. A substrate used in the production of penicillin
b. A type of β-lactamase
c. Molecularly similar to cephalosporins
d. Used to synthesize folic acid
A man has been given a broad-spectrum antibiotic for his stomach ulcer. What unintended consequences could arise from this therapy?
Compare and contrast the actions of polyenes, azoles, allylamines, and polymyxin.
What is the difference in drug action of synergists contrasted with that of antagonists?