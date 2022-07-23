Textbook Question
Describe three modes of disease transmission.
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Describe three modes of disease transmission.
Which of the following is the correct sequence of events in infectious diseases?
a. Incubation, prodromal period, illness, decline, convalescence
b. Incubation, decline, prodromal period, illness, convalescence
c. Prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline, convalescence
d. Convalescence, prodromal period, incubation, illness, decline
The process by which microorganisms attach themselves to cells is :
a. Infection
b. Contamination
c. Disease
d. Adhesion
List in the correct sequence the five stages of infectious diseases.
Diseases that are naturally spread from their usual animal hosts to humans are called ___________ .
Describe the parenteral route of infection.