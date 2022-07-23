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Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 2
Chapter 15, Problem 2

Mucus-secreting membranes are found in:
a. The urinary system
b. The digestive cavity
c. The respiratory passages
d. All of the above

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1
Understand that mucus-secreting membranes, also known as mucous membranes or mucosae, line body cavities that are open to the external environment.
Recall that the digestive cavity is lined with mucous membranes to protect the tissues and aid in lubrication for food passage.
Recognize that the respiratory passages have mucous membranes to trap particles and pathogens, helping to protect the lungs.
Consider the urinary system, which also contains mucous membranes lining parts such as the urethra to protect against pathogens and irritation.
Conclude that since mucus-secreting membranes are present in all these systems, the correct answer is that they are found in all of the above.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mucus-Secreting Membranes (Mucous Membranes)

Mucous membranes are specialized tissues that line various body cavities and canals exposed to the external environment. They secrete mucus, a viscous fluid that protects and lubricates the surfaces, trapping pathogens and particles to prevent infection and damage.
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Locations of Mucous Membranes in the Body

Mucous membranes are found lining the respiratory passages, digestive tract, and parts of the urinary system. These membranes help maintain moisture and protect underlying tissues in areas exposed to air, food, or waste.
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Functions of Mucus in Different Systems

Mucus serves multiple roles such as trapping dust and microbes in the respiratory system, facilitating smooth passage of food in the digestive tract, and protecting urinary tract linings from irritation and infection. This multifunctionality is essential for maintaining health across these systems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the letter of the description that applies to each of the following terms:

1. ___ Goblet cell

2. ___ Lysozyme

3. ___ Stem cell

4. ___ Dendritic cell

5. ___ Cell from sebaceous gland

6. ___ Bone marrow stem cell

7. ___ Eosinophil

8. ___ Alveolar macrophage

9. ___ Microglia

10. ___ Wandering macrophage

A. Leukocyte that primarily attacks parasitic worms

B. Phagocytic cell in lungs

C. Secretes sebum

D. Devours pathogens in epidermis

E. Breaks bonds in bacterial cell wall

F. Phagocytic cell in central nervous system

G. Generative cell with many types of offspring

H. Develops into formed elements of blood

I. Intercellular scavenger

J. Secretes mucus

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Textbook Question

Which line of defense first applies to each term?

1. ___ Inflammation

2. ___ Monocytes

3. ___ Lactoferrin

4. ___ Fever

5. ___ Dendritic cells

6. ___ Alpha interferon

7. ___ Mucous membrane of the digestive tract

8. ___ Neutrophils

9. ___ Epidermis

10. ___ Lysozyme

11. ___ Goblet cells

12. ___ Phagocytes

13. ___ Sebum

14. ___ T lymphocytes

15. ___ Antimicrobial peptides


A. First line of defense

B. Second line of defense

C. Third line of defense

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Textbook Question

Identify the type of hypersensitivity reaction in each photo.

<IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

How does a phagocyte “know” it is in contact with a pathogen instead of another body cell?

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Textbook Question

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ The surface cells of mucous membranes are alive.

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Textbook Question

Label the steps of phagocytosis.

a. ________

b. ________

c. ________

d. ________

e. ________

f. ________

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