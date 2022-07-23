Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Innate Immunity
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 15 - Innate ImmunityProblem 2
Chapter 15, Problem 2

How does a phagocyte “know” it is in contact with a pathogen instead of another body cell?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that phagocytes recognize pathogens through specific molecular patterns called Pathogen-Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs), which are unique to microbes and not found on host cells.
Learn that phagocytes have specialized receptors on their surface called Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs), such as Toll-like receptors (TLRs), which bind specifically to PAMPs.
When a phagocyte encounters a cell, it uses its PRRs to scan the surface molecules; if PAMPs are detected, the phagocyte identifies the cell as a pathogen.
Recognize that host cells display 'self' markers, such as Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) molecules, which help phagocytes distinguish them from pathogens and avoid attacking the body's own cells.
Summarize that the interaction between PRRs on phagocytes and PAMPs on pathogens is the key mechanism by which phagocytes 'know' they are in contact with a pathogen rather than a normal body cell.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogen-Associated Molecular Patterns (PAMPs)

PAMPs are unique molecular structures found on pathogens but not on host cells. Phagocytes recognize these conserved patterns, such as lipopolysaccharides on bacteria, enabling them to distinguish harmful microbes from the body’s own cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:34
MAMPs & DAMPs

Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)

PRRs are specialized receptors on phagocytes that detect PAMPs. By binding to these molecular patterns, PRRs trigger the phagocyte to initiate an immune response, ensuring selective targeting of pathogens rather than normal body cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:24
Pattern Recognition Receptors

Self vs. Non-Self Discrimination

Phagocytes use molecular markers to differentiate self cells from foreign invaders. The absence of self markers and presence of PAMPs on pathogens guide phagocytes to identify and engulf harmful microbes while sparing the body’s own cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Cyclic vs. Non-Cyclic Photophosphorylation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the letter of the description that applies to each of the following terms:

1. ___ Goblet cell

2. ___ Lysozyme

3. ___ Stem cell

4. ___ Dendritic cell

5. ___ Cell from sebaceous gland

6. ___ Bone marrow stem cell

7. ___ Eosinophil

8. ___ Alveolar macrophage

9. ___ Microglia

10. ___ Wandering macrophage

A. Leukocyte that primarily attacks parasitic worms

B. Phagocytic cell in lungs

C. Secretes sebum

D. Devours pathogens in epidermis

E. Breaks bonds in bacterial cell wall

F. Phagocytic cell in central nervous system

G. Generative cell with many types of offspring

H. Develops into formed elements of blood

I. Intercellular scavenger

J. Secretes mucus

1350
views
Textbook Question

The complement system involves:

a. The production of antigens and antibodies

b. Serum proteins involved in nonspecific defense

c. A set of genes that distinguish foreign cells from body cells

d. The elimination of undigested remnants of microorganisms

1511
views
Textbook Question

Identify the type of hypersensitivity reaction in each photo.

<IMAGE>

1903
views
Textbook Question

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ The surface cells of mucous membranes are alive.

599
views
Textbook Question

Mucus-secreting membranes are found in:

a. The urinary system

b. The digestive cavity

c. The respiratory passages

d. All of the above

830
views
Textbook Question

Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.

__________ Wandering macrophages experience diapedesis.

772
views