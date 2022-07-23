Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Apoptosis is the term used to describe cellular suicide.
MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .
a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
c. antibodies; B cells
d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells
e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Lymphocytes with CD8 glycoprotein are helper T cells.
Mark each statement as either true or false. Rewrite false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Cytotoxic T cells secrete immunoglobulin.
Why does the body have both antibody and cell-mediated immune responses?
Rejection of a foreign skin graft is an example of:
a. Destruction of virus-infected cells
b. Tolerance
c. Antibody-mediated immunity
d. A secondary immune response
e. A cell-mediated immune response