20. Adaptive Immunity
Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules
Problem 16.2aa
Textbook Question
MHC class II molecules bind to _________ and trigger __________ .
a. endogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
b. exogenous antigens; cytotoxic T cells
c. antibodies; B cells
d. endogenous antigens; helper T cells
e. exogenous antigens; helper T cells
