Textbook Question
What happens to the carbon atoms in sugar catabolized by Escherichia coli?
1002
views
What happens to the carbon atoms in sugar catabolized by Escherichia coli?
Why do cyanobacteria and algae take in carbon dioxide and give off oxygen?
How do yeast cells make alcohol and cause bread to rise?
Coenzymes are _______.
a. Types of apoenzymes
b. Proteins
c. Inorganic cofactors
d. Organic cofactors
Microbes that reduce N2 to NH3 engage in nitrogen ___________ .
The use of a proton motive force to generate ATP is __________.