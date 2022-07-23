Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:
a. Aerotolerant
b. Capnophiles
c. Facultative anaerobes
d. Fastidious
Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:
a. Aerotolerant
b. Capnophiles
c. Facultative anaerobes
d. Fastidious
Organisms that preferentially may thrive in icy waters are described as:
a. Barophiles
b. Thermophiles
c. Mesophiles
d. Psychrophiles
What is the difference between complex media and defined media?
Cells that shrink in hypertonic solutions such as saltwater are responding to ___________ pressure.
a. Optimum growth temperature
b. Maximum growth temperature
c. Minimum growth temperature
d. Metabolic threshold
Obligate ___________ exist in salt ponds because of their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.
Draw and label the four distinct phases of a bacterial growth curve. Describe what is happening within the culture as it passes through the phases.