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Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 6
Chapter 6, Problem 6

Which of the following is not a growth factor for various microbes?
a. Cholesterol
b. Water
c. Vitamins
d. Heme

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1
Understand what a growth factor is: In microbiology, a growth factor is an organic compound that certain microbes cannot synthesize themselves and must obtain from their environment to grow and reproduce.
Review each option to determine if it qualifies as a growth factor: Cholesterol, Water, Vitamins, and Heme.
Consider that water is essential for all life forms but is generally not classified as a growth factor because it is not an organic compound that microbes need to obtain in small amounts; it is a universal solvent and required in large quantities.
Recognize that cholesterol, vitamins, and heme are organic molecules that some microbes require as growth factors because they cannot synthesize them on their own.
Conclude that the option which is not a growth factor is the one that does not fit the definition of an organic compound required in small amounts for microbial growth.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Growth Factors in Microbiology

Growth factors are organic compounds that certain microbes cannot synthesize and must obtain from their environment to grow. These include vitamins, amino acids, purines, and pyrimidines, which support essential metabolic functions and cellular processes.
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Role of Water in Microbial Growth

Water is a fundamental requirement for all microbial life, serving as a solvent and medium for biochemical reactions. While essential for growth, water is not classified as a growth factor because microbes do not require it in specific organic forms.
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Cholesterol and Heme as Microbial Nutrients

Heme is a growth factor for some microbes as it provides essential iron for enzymatic functions. Cholesterol, however, is not typically a growth factor for microbes; it is a sterol found in eukaryotic membranes and generally not required or utilized by most bacteria.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called:

a. Aerotolerant

b. Capnophiles

c. Facultative anaerobes

d. Fastidious

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Textbook Question

Organisms that preferentially may thrive in icy waters are described as:

a. Barophiles

b. Thermophiles

c. Mesophiles

d. Psychrophiles

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Textbook Question

What is the difference between complex media and defined media?

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Textbook Question

Cells that shrink in hypertonic solutions such as saltwater are responding to ___________ pressure.

a. Optimum growth temperature

b. Maximum growth temperature

c. Minimum growth temperature

d. Metabolic threshold

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Textbook Question

Obligate ___________ exist in salt ponds because of their ability to withstand high osmotic pressure.

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Textbook Question

Draw and label the four distinct phases of a bacterial growth curve. Describe what is happening within the culture as it passes through the phases.

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