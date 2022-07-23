What is the difference between thermal death point and thermal death time?
Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 9, Problem 8
Which of the following items functions most like an autoclave?
a. Boiling pan
b. Incinerator
c. Microwave oven
d. Pressure cooker
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Understand the function of an autoclave: it sterilizes equipment and media by using steam under high pressure, which raises the boiling point of water and kills microorganisms effectively.
Analyze each option by comparing its mechanism to that of an autoclave:
a. Boiling pan: uses boiling water at atmospheric pressure, which reaches only 100°C, less effective for sterilization compared to an autoclave.
b. Incinerator: uses very high heat to burn materials, which is a different sterilization method and not similar to an autoclave's steam and pressure process.
c. Microwave oven: uses microwave radiation to heat food, but does not use steam under pressure, so it functions differently from an autoclave.
d. Pressure cooker: uses steam under pressure to cook food, increasing the boiling point of water similar to an autoclave, making it the closest functional equivalent.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Autoclave Function and Mechanism
An autoclave sterilizes equipment by using pressurized steam at high temperatures, typically 121°C under 15 psi pressure, to kill all microorganisms including spores. This combination of heat and pressure ensures effective sterilization beyond simple boiling.
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Boiling vs. Pressurized Steam Sterilization
Boiling water reaches 100°C at atmospheric pressure, which can kill many microbes but is less effective against spores. Pressurized steam, as in an autoclave, raises the boiling point and penetrates materials better, providing more reliable sterilization.
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Pressure Cooker as a Sterilization Tool
A pressure cooker operates by trapping steam under pressure, increasing the temperature above 100°C, similar to an autoclave. This makes it functionally comparable for sterilization purposes, often used in labs or kitchens to sterilize or cook efficiently.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question
Which of the following types of radiation is more widely used as an antimicrobial technique?
a. Electron beams
b. Visible light waves
c. Radio waves
d. Microwaves
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Textbook Question
The preservation of beef jerky from microbial growth relies on which method of microbial control?
a. Filtration
b. Lyophilization
c. Desiccation
d. Radiation
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Textbook Question
A company that manufactures an antimicrobial cleaner for kitchen counters claims that its product is effective when used in a 50% water solution. By what means might scientists best verify this statement?
a. Disk-diffusion test
b. Phenol coefficient
c. Filter paper test
d. In-use test
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Textbook Question
Defend the following statement: “Pasteurization is not sterilization.”
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Textbook Question
Compare and contrast desiccation and lyophilization.
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