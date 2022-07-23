Pili, fimbriae, and sialic acid binding factors are examples of ________, which are virulence factors that allow pathogens to ________ host tissues––an essential early step in pathogenesis. In contrast, flagella, collagenases, and coagulases tend to act as ________, which help pathogens spread deeper into host tissues.
Ch. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and Pathogenesis
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 10, Problem 10
A pathogen that makes endotoxin, enters through the fecal–oral route, and lacks a nucleus is most likely a
a. Virus.
b. Gram-positive bacterium.
c. Gram-negative bacterium.
d. Protozoan pathogen.
e. There is not enough information to answer this question.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key characteristics given in the problem: the pathogen produces endotoxin, enters through the fecal–oral route, and lacks a nucleus.
Step 2: Recall that endotoxins are components of the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria, specifically lipopolysaccharides (LPS), which are not produced by viruses, Gram-positive bacteria, or protozoa.
Step 3: Understand that organisms lacking a nucleus are prokaryotes, which include bacteria, while viruses and protozoa do not fit this description (viruses are acellular, protozoa are eukaryotic with nuclei).
Step 4: Combine these facts: since the pathogen produces endotoxin (a feature of Gram-negative bacteria) and lacks a nucleus (prokaryotic), it is most consistent with being a Gram-negative bacterium.
Step 5: Therefore, the best answer choice corresponds to the Gram-negative bacterium option.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Endotoxins and Their Source
Endotoxins are toxic components found in the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria, specifically lipopolysaccharides (LPS). They are released when the bacterial cell wall breaks down, causing strong immune responses. Understanding endotoxins helps identify the type of pathogen involved.
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Endotoxin
Fecal–Oral Route of Transmission
The fecal–oral route is a common transmission pathway where pathogens in fecal matter contaminate food or water and enter a new host through ingestion. Many gastrointestinal pathogens, including certain bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, spread this way, influencing infection control and diagnosis.
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Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)
Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Cell Structure
Prokaryotes, such as bacteria, lack a nucleus, while eukaryotes, like protozoa, have a defined nucleus. Identifying whether a pathogen has a nucleus helps distinguish between bacterial and protozoan infections, which is critical for accurate classification and treatment.
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Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
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