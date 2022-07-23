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Ch. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and Pathogenesis
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and PathogenesisProblem 9
Chapter 10, Problem 9

Toxigenic microbes produce _______. A high ID50 would suggest _______, and a low LD50 would suggest _______.

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1
Understand the term 'toxigenic microbes': these are microbes that produce toxins, which are poisonous substances that can cause damage to the host.
Fill in the first blank by identifying what toxigenic microbes produce, which are toxins.
Understand the concept of LD50 (Lethal Dose 50): it is the dose of a toxin, pathogen, or radiation required to kill 50% of a test population.
Interpret what a high LD50 means: a high LD50 indicates that a large amount of the toxin is needed to cause death, suggesting low toxicity or virulence.
Interpret what a low LD50 means: a low LD50 indicates that a small amount of the toxin is sufficient to cause death, suggesting high toxicity or virulence.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Toxigenic Microbes

Toxigenic microbes are microorganisms that produce toxins, which are harmful substances capable of causing disease in a host. These toxins can be exotoxins, secreted actively, or endotoxins, part of the microbial cell structure released upon cell death.
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LD50 (Lethal Dose 50)

LD50 is a standard measure of a toxin's or pathogen's lethality, representing the dose required to kill 50% of a test population. It helps quantify the potency of toxins or infectious agents in experimental settings.
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Interpretation of High and Low LD50 Values

A high LD50 indicates that a large amount of toxin is needed to cause death, suggesting low toxicity or virulence. Conversely, a low LD50 means only a small amount is lethal, indicating high toxicity or virulence of the microbe or toxin.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Pili, fimbriae, and sialic acid binding factors are examples of ________, which are virulence factors that allow pathogens to ________ host tissues––an essential early step in pathogenesis. In contrast, flagella, collagenases, and coagulases tend to act as ________, which help pathogens spread deeper into host tissues.

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Textbook Question

A pathogen that makes endotoxin, enters through the fecal–oral route, and lacks a nucleus is most likely a

a. Virus.

b. Gram-positive bacterium.

c. Gram-negative bacterium.

d. Protozoan pathogen.

e. There is not enough information to answer this question.

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Textbook Question

Select the false statement about normal microbiota.

a. They compete with pathogens.

b. They do not include potential pathogens.

c. They make vitamins for the host.

d. They train the immune system.

e. A disruption in their balance can lead to disease.

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Textbook Question

What is a reservoir, and why can C. difficile use a fomite as an effective environmental reservoir?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false regarding biofilms?

a. They tend to consist of one species of microbe.

b. They are platforms on which pathogens may adhere.

c. They form on indwelling devices.

d. They may harbor pathogens.

e. They can form on natural and manufactured surfaces.

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Textbook Question

Complete the table:

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