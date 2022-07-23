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Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 12 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 17
Chapter 12, Problem 17

Antigen ________ is a scenario in which pathogen antigens resemble host antigens. Antigen ________ is a scenario in which the pathogen changes its antigens. These are just a couple of ways that pathogens may avoid host immune system detection.

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1
Understand that the problem is asking to identify two immunological concepts related to how pathogens evade the host immune system by manipulating antigens.
The first blank refers to a situation where pathogen antigens closely resemble host antigens, which can lead to immune tolerance or confusion. This concept is known as antigen \(\textbf{mimicry}\).
The second blank refers to the ability of a pathogen to alter its surface antigens over time to avoid immune detection. This process is called antigen \(\textbf{variation}\).
Recall that antigen mimicry helps pathogens avoid immune attack by resembling 'self' molecules, while antigen variation allows pathogens to stay ahead of the adaptive immune response by changing their antigenic profile.
Summarize that the two terms to fill in the blanks are 'mimicry' for antigen resemblance and 'variation' for antigen change, both key strategies in immune evasion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antigenic Mimicry

Antigenic mimicry occurs when pathogen antigens closely resemble host antigens, allowing the pathogen to evade immune detection by appearing 'self' to the host's immune system. This similarity can prevent an effective immune response and may contribute to autoimmune reactions.
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Antigenic Variation

Antigenic variation is the process by which pathogens alter their surface antigens to evade recognition by the host's immune system. By changing these antigens, pathogens can avoid antibody binding and persist longer within the host.
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Immune Evasion Mechanisms

Immune evasion mechanisms are strategies used by pathogens to avoid detection or destruction by the host immune system. These include antigenic mimicry, antigenic variation, and other tactics like hiding within cells or producing immune-suppressive molecules.
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