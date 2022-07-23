Antigen ________ is a scenario in which pathogen antigens resemble host antigens. Antigen ________ is a scenario in which the pathogen changes its antigens. These are just a couple of ways that pathogens may avoid host immune system detection.
Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 15
What is opsonization, and which antibodies have opsonizing activity?
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Understand the concept of opsonization: it is a process in the immune system where pathogens are marked for destruction by phagocytes, enhancing their uptake and elimination.
Recognize that opsonization involves molecules called opsonins, which bind to the surface of microbes and facilitate their recognition by phagocytic cells.
Identify the main types of antibodies that act as opsonins; these antibodies bind to antigens on pathogens and promote phagocytosis.
Know that the primary antibodies with opsonizing activity are IgG subclasses, especially IgG1 and IgG3, which interact with Fc receptors on phagocytes.
Summarize that opsonization improves the efficiency of the immune response by tagging pathogens with antibodies (mainly IgG) and complement proteins, making them easier targets for phagocytosis.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Opsonization
Opsonization is a process where pathogens are marked for destruction by the immune system. It involves coating microbes with molecules like antibodies or complement proteins, enhancing their recognition and ingestion by phagocytic cells such as macrophages and neutrophils.
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Guided course
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1) Opsonization
Antibodies and Their Functions
Antibodies are immune proteins that specifically bind to antigens on pathogens. Different classes of antibodies have distinct roles, including neutralization, complement activation, and opsonization, which facilitate pathogen clearance by immune cells.
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Opsonizing Antibodies
The primary antibodies with opsonizing activity are IgG subclasses, especially IgG1 and IgG3. These antibodies bind to pathogens and interact with Fc receptors on phagocytes, promoting phagocytosis and enhancing the immune response against infections.
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Match the cell to its stated feature. Some features will be assigned more than once.
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