Antigen ________ is a scenario in which pathogen antigens resemble host antigens. Antigen ________ is a scenario in which the pathogen changes its antigens. These are just a couple of ways that pathogens may avoid host immune system detection.
Why is a second signal useful in T cell activation?
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Key Concepts
T Cell Activation
Signal 1: Antigen Recognition
Signal 2: Costimulatory Signal
____________ active immunity creates ____________ lymphocytes that will remember a pathogen and quickly respond to the same pathogen later when exposed.
List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.
Feature:
Most abundant antibody in serum
Made as a dimer
Stimulates allergic responses
Does not cross the placenta
Considered a complement activator
Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized
Main antibody in breast milk and mucus
Dominates the secondary immune response
Made early in the course of infection
Made in a primary immune response
Select all the false statements about artificially acquired immunity.
a. It can be passive
b. It can be active
c. It may be generated by vaccines
d. It is a form of autoimmunity
e. It may generate memory cells
f. An example includes the transfer of antibodies across the placenta
What is opsonization, and which antibodies have opsonizing activity?
Match the cell to its stated feature. Some features will be assigned more than once.