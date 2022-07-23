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Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 12 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 16
Chapter 12, Problem 16

Why is a second signal useful in T cell activation?

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1
Understand that T cell activation requires more than just recognition of the antigen; it involves multiple signals to ensure proper immune response.
Identify the first signal as the interaction between the T cell receptor (TCR) and the antigen-MHC complex presented by an antigen-presenting cell (APC). This signal alone is not sufficient for full activation.
Recognize that the second signal, often called the co-stimulatory signal, is provided by interactions between co-stimulatory molecules on the APC (such as CD80/CD86) and receptors on the T cell (such as CD28).
Explain that the second signal is crucial because it confirms that the antigen is presented in a proper context, preventing accidental activation of T cells that could lead to autoimmunity.
Conclude that the second signal promotes T cell proliferation, survival, and differentiation, ensuring a robust and controlled immune response.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

T Cell Activation

T cell activation is a critical immune response process where T cells recognize antigens presented by antigen-presenting cells (APCs). This recognition initiates signaling pathways that lead to T cell proliferation, differentiation, and immune function. Proper activation ensures an effective defense against pathogens.
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Signal 1: Antigen Recognition

The first signal in T cell activation occurs when the T cell receptor (TCR) binds to a specific antigen presented on major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules of APCs. This signal alone is insufficient for full activation and can lead to T cell anergy or tolerance if not accompanied by a second signal.
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Signal 2: Costimulatory Signal

The second signal, or costimulatory signal, is provided by interactions between costimulatory molecules on APCs (e.g., CD80/CD86) and receptors on T cells (e.g., CD28). This signal confirms the presence of a genuine threat, preventing inappropriate activation and promoting full T cell activation, survival, and cytokine production.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Antigen ________ is a scenario in which pathogen antigens resemble host antigens. Antigen ________ is a scenario in which the pathogen changes its antigens. These are just a couple of ways that pathogens may avoid host immune system detection.

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Textbook Question

____________ active immunity creates ____________ lymphocytes that will remember a pathogen and quickly respond to the same pathogen later when exposed.

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Textbook Question

List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.

Feature:

Most abundant antibody in serum

Made as a dimer

Stimulates allergic responses

Does not cross the placenta

Considered a complement activator

Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized

Main antibody in breast milk and mucus

Dominates the secondary immune response

Made early in the course of infection

Made in a primary immune response

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Textbook Question

Select all the false statements about artificially acquired immunity.

a. It can be passive

b. It can be active

c. It may be generated by vaccines

d. It is a form of autoimmunity

e. It may generate memory cells

f. An example includes the transfer of antibodies across the placenta

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Textbook Question

What is opsonization, and which antibodies have opsonizing activity?

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Textbook Question

Match the cell to its stated feature. Some features will be assigned more than once.

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