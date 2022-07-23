Antigen ________ is a scenario in which pathogen antigens resemble host antigens. Antigen ________ is a scenario in which the pathogen changes its antigens. These are just a couple of ways that pathogens may avoid host immune system detection.
Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 12, Problem 17a
Select all the false statements about artificially acquired immunity.
a. It can be passive
b. It can be active
c. It may be generated by vaccines
d. It is a form of autoimmunity
e. It may generate memory cells
f. An example includes the transfer of antibodies across the placenta
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of artificially acquired immunity. It refers to immunity gained through medical intervention, such as vaccines or antibody injections, rather than through natural infection or maternal transfer.
Step 2: Analyze each statement in the context of artificially acquired immunity: (a) It can be passive — this is true because passive immunity can be given artificially via antibody injections.
Step 3: (b) It can be active — this is true because vaccines stimulate the body's own immune system to produce a response, generating active immunity.
Step 4: (c) It may be generated by vaccines — this is true since vaccines are a common method to artificially induce active immunity.
Step 5: (d) It is a form of autoimmunity — this is false because autoimmunity involves the immune system attacking the body's own cells, which is unrelated to artificially acquired immunity.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Artificially Acquired Immunity
Artificially acquired immunity is immunity gained through deliberate exposure to antigens, such as vaccines or antibody injections. It can be active, where the body produces its own antibodies, or passive, where pre-formed antibodies are introduced. This immunity is distinct from natural immunity, which occurs through natural infection or maternal transfer.
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Active vs. Passive Immunity
Active immunity involves the activation of the immune system to produce memory cells and antibodies after exposure to an antigen, providing long-term protection. Passive immunity involves receiving antibodies from an external source, offering immediate but temporary protection without memory cell formation.
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Autoimmunity
Autoimmunity occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own cells, leading to autoimmune diseases. It is unrelated to artificially acquired immunity, which targets foreign antigens and does not involve self-reactivity or immune system malfunction.
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List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.
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