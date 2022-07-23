Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?
a. Herpes simplex 1 virus
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c, Measles virus
d. Varicella-zoster virus
e. Papilloma virus
Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?
a. Herpes simplex 1 virus
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c, Measles virus
d. Varicella-zoster virus
e. Papilloma virus
All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:
a. impetigo.
b. cellulitis.
c. scalded skin syndrome.
d. necrotizing fasciitis.
e. strep throat.
Which genus is primarily associated with acne?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Propionibacterium
c. Clostridium
d. Streptococcus
e. Pseudomonas
Which of the following is not a virulence factor of P. aeruginosa?
a. Protein A
b, Exotoxins
c. Enzymes that damage host tissues
d. Endotoxins
e. Factors that enhance biofilm formation
Which lesion/rash is mismatched with the disease?
a. Ulcer – inflammatory acne
b. Honey-colored crusted lesion – impetigo
c. Papule rash – wart
d. Maculopapular rash – measles
e. Vesicular rash – chickenpox
Which of the following is not considered a skin defense?
a. Perspiration
b. Melanin
c. Sebum
d. Lysosomes
e. Antimicrobial peptides