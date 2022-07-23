All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:
a. impetigo.
b. cellulitis.
c. scalded skin syndrome.
d. necrotizing fasciitis.
e. strep throat.
All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:
a. impetigo.
b. cellulitis.
c. scalded skin syndrome.
d. necrotizing fasciitis.
e. strep throat.
Which genus is primarily associated with acne?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Propionibacterium
c. Clostridium
d. Streptococcus
e. Pseudomonas
Which lesion/rash is mismatched with the disease?
a. Ulcer – inflammatory acne
b. Honey-colored crusted lesion – impetigo
c. Papule rash – wart
d. Maculopapular rash – measles
e. Vesicular rash – chickenpox
Choose the false statement about HSV-1:
a. Viruses may be transmitted via wrestling mats.
b. Viruses may be transmitted via contact with lesions.
c. Viruses may be transmitted via the saliva of others with the virus.
d. Viruses may reactivate under stress-inducing conditions.
e. Viruses can be easily cured with common antivirals.
Which of the following is not considered a skin defense?
a. Perspiration
b. Melanin
c. Sebum
d. Lysosomes
e. Antimicrobial peptides