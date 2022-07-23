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Ch. 17 - Skin and Eye Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 17 - Skin and Eye InfectionsProblem 3
Chapter 17, Problem 3

Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?
a. Herpes simplex 1 virus
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c, Measles virus
d. Varicella-zoster virus
e. Papilloma virus

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'chronic neuralgia' — it refers to persistent nerve pain that can last for months or years, often following nerve damage or infection.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each listed pathogen and their typical clinical manifestations:
- Herpes simplex 1 virus is commonly associated with cold sores and can cause acute neuralgia but not typically chronic neuralgia.
- Streptococcus pyogenes is a bacterium causing strep throat and skin infections, not usually linked to neuralgia.
- Measles virus causes a systemic viral illness with rash and fever, not neuralgia.
- Varicella-zoster virus causes chickenpox initially and can reactivate later as shingles, which is well-known for causing chronic neuralgia called postherpetic neuralgia.
- Papilloma virus causes warts and is not associated with neuralgia.
Step 3: Identify that the Varicella-zoster virus is the pathogen most commonly linked to chronic neuralgia due to its ability to remain latent in nerve ganglia and reactivate, causing nerve pain.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct association with chronic neuralgia is the Varicella-zoster virus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chronic Neuralgia

Chronic neuralgia refers to persistent nerve pain that lasts for months or years, often caused by nerve damage or inflammation. It is characterized by sharp, shooting, or burning pain along the affected nerve pathways.
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Chronic Inflammation

Varicella-Zoster Virus and Neuralgia

Varicella-zoster virus (VZV) causes chickenpox initially and can reactivate later in life as shingles. Reactivation damages sensory nerves, leading to postherpetic neuralgia, a common form of chronic neuralgia characterized by prolonged nerve pain after the rash heals.
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Introduction to Animal Virus Infections

Differentiation of Viral and Bacterial Causes

Understanding the difference between viral and bacterial pathogens is crucial. While viruses like VZV and herpes simplex can cause nerve-related symptoms, bacteria such as Streptococcus pyogenes typically cause different infections, not chronic neuralgia.
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Differential Media
Related Practice
Textbook Question

All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:

a. impetigo.

b. cellulitis.

c. scalded skin syndrome.

d. necrotizing fasciitis.

e. strep throat.

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Textbook Question

Which genus is primarily associated with acne?

a. Staphylococcus

b. Propionibacterium

c. Clostridium

d. Streptococcus

e. Pseudomonas

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Textbook Question

Which lesion/rash is mismatched with the disease?

a. Ulcer – inflammatory acne

b. Honey-colored crusted lesion – impetigo

c. Papule rash – wart

d. Maculopapular rash – measles

e. Vesicular rash – chickenpox

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Textbook Question

Choose the false statement about HSV-1:

a. Viruses may be transmitted via wrestling mats.

b. Viruses may be transmitted via contact with lesions.

c. Viruses may be transmitted via the saliva of others with the virus.

d. Viruses may reactivate under stress-inducing conditions.

e. Viruses can be easily cured with common antivirals.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not considered a skin defense?

a. Perspiration

b. Melanin

c. Sebum

d. Lysosomes

e. Antimicrobial peptides

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