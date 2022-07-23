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Ch. 17 - Skin and Eye Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 17 - Skin and Eye InfectionsProblem 2
Chapter 17, Problem 2

Which lesion/rash is mismatched with the disease?
a. Ulcer – inflammatory acne
b. Honey-colored crusted lesion – impetigo
c. Papule rash – wart
d. Maculopapular rash – measles
e. Vesicular rash – chickenpox

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of each lesion or rash type mentioned in the options: Ulcer, honey-colored crusted lesion, papule rash, maculopapular rash, and vesicular rash.
Step 2: Review the typical clinical presentation of each disease listed: inflammatory acne, impetigo, wart, measles, and chickenpox, focusing on the characteristic skin lesions associated with each.
Step 3: Match each lesion type to the disease it is commonly associated with, for example, knowing that impetigo typically presents with honey-colored crusted lesions.
Step 4: Identify which pairing does not fit the typical clinical presentation by comparing the lesion type with the disease's known rash or lesion characteristics.
Step 5: Confirm the mismatch by recalling that warts usually present as papules but are actually verrucous (wart-like) growths rather than a simple papule rash, which may indicate the mismatched option.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Skin Lesions

Skin lesions are categorized based on their appearance and characteristics, such as macules, papules, vesicles, ulcers, and crusts. Understanding these types helps in identifying and differentiating skin conditions by their visual and tactile features.
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Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin

Common Infectious Skin Diseases and Their Lesions

Certain infectious diseases present with characteristic skin lesions, like impetigo with honey-colored crusts, chickenpox with vesicular rashes, and measles with maculopapular rashes. Recognizing these associations aids in accurate diagnosis.
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Intro to Characteristics of Infectious Disease

Differentiating Lesions in Non-Infectious vs Infectious Conditions

Some lesions, such as ulcers, may appear in inflammatory or infectious conditions. For example, inflammatory acne typically presents with papules and pustules rather than ulcers, so knowing typical lesion types for each disease is crucial to avoid mismatches.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is associated with chronic neuralgia?

a. Herpes simplex 1 virus

b. Streptococcus pyogenes

c, Measles virus

d. Varicella-zoster virus

e. Papilloma virus

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Textbook Question

Which genus is primarily associated with acne?

a. Staphylococcus

b. Propionibacterium

c. Clostridium

d. Streptococcus

e. Pseudomonas

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Textbook Question

Choose the false statement about HSV-1:

a. Viruses may be transmitted via wrestling mats.

b. Viruses may be transmitted via contact with lesions.

c. Viruses may be transmitted via the saliva of others with the virus.

d. Viruses may reactivate under stress-inducing conditions.

e. Viruses can be easily cured with common antivirals.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not considered a skin defense?

a. Perspiration

b. Melanin

c. Sebum

d. Lysosomes

e. Antimicrobial peptides

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