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Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 14
Chapter 19, Problem 14

A father suspects his son has intestinal worms due to his complaint of an itchy bottom. What habit is most likely responsible for his infection?
a. Walking outside barefoot
b. Eating without first washing hands
c. Eating fruit that is not washed
d. Eating undercooked meat
e. Swimming in a nearby freshwater lake

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the common transmission routes of intestinal worms, which often involve ingestion of eggs or larvae through contaminated hands, food, or soil.
Consider the symptom described: an itchy bottom, which is characteristic of pinworm (Enterobius vermicularis) infection, commonly transmitted via hand-to-mouth contact after scratching the anal area.
Evaluate each option in terms of likelihood to cause such an infection: walking barefoot is more associated with hookworm; eating undercooked meat relates to tapeworms; swimming in freshwater can cause schistosomiasis; eating unwashed fruit or eating without washing hands can lead to ingestion of eggs.
Recognize that poor hand hygiene, especially eating without washing hands, is a common and direct route for pinworm eggs to be ingested, leading to infection.
Conclude that the habit most likely responsible is eating without first washing hands, as it facilitates the fecal-oral transmission of intestinal worm eggs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transmission of Intestinal Worms

Intestinal worms, such as pinworms, are commonly transmitted through the fecal-oral route. This involves ingesting eggs from contaminated hands, surfaces, or food, often due to poor hygiene practices like not washing hands after using the toilet.
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Role of Hand Hygiene in Preventing Infection

Proper handwashing removes pathogens and parasite eggs that can cause infections. Eating without washing hands increases the risk of ingesting infectious agents, making hand hygiene a critical preventive measure against intestinal worm infections.
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Symptoms and Identification of Pinworm Infection

An itchy bottom, especially at night, is a classic symptom of pinworm infection. Pinworms lay eggs around the anus, causing irritation and itching, which often leads to scratching and further spread of eggs to hands and surfaces.
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