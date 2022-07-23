True or False: Clostridioides difficile cases are usually associated with a prior antibiotic therapy.
Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 19, Problem 11
What is the main symptom of Vibrio cholerae infection and how is this infection best treated?
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1
Identify the primary symptom caused by Vibrio cholerae infection, which is related to its effect on the intestinal tract.
Understand that Vibrio cholerae produces a toxin that disrupts ion transport in intestinal cells, leading to a characteristic symptom.
Recognize that the main symptom is profuse watery diarrhea, often described as 'rice-water stools,' which can lead to severe dehydration.
Learn that the best treatment focuses on rapid rehydration to replace lost fluids and electrolytes, typically using oral rehydration salts (ORS).
Note that in severe cases, intravenous fluids and antibiotics may be administered to reduce the duration and severity of the infection.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vibrio cholerae and Cholera Disease
Vibrio cholerae is a gram-negative bacterium that causes cholera, an acute diarrheal illness. It produces a toxin that disrupts ion transport in intestinal cells, leading to severe watery diarrhea known as 'rice-water stools.' Understanding the pathogen and its effects is key to recognizing the disease.
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Main Symptom of Vibrio cholerae Infection
The primary symptom of Vibrio cholerae infection is profuse, watery diarrhea, which can cause rapid dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. This symptom is critical to identify early to prevent severe complications or death.
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Treatment of Cholera Infection
The best treatment for cholera is prompt rehydration, primarily through oral rehydration salts (ORS) or intravenous fluids in severe cases. Antibiotics may be used to reduce the duration of diarrhea, but rehydration remains the cornerstone of therapy.
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