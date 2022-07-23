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Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 15
Chapter 19, Problem 15

Using the following list, construct a concept map or a chart connecting these terms according to the pathogen and correlated disease: fecal–oral, diarrhea, rotavirus, Campylobacter jejuni, bacterial, viral, foodborne transmission, antibiotics, vaccine.

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Identify the main categories to organize the terms: Pathogen type (bacterial or viral), mode of transmission, disease caused, and treatment or prevention methods.
Classify each pathogen: Campylobacter jejuni is a bacterial pathogen, while rotavirus is a viral pathogen.
Link the mode of transmission to each pathogen: both rotavirus and Campylobacter jejuni can be transmitted via fecal–oral route and foodborne transmission.
Associate the disease with each pathogen: both cause diarrhea as a symptom or disease outcome.
Connect treatment and prevention: bacterial infections like those caused by Campylobacter jejuni may be treated with antibiotics, while viral infections like rotavirus are prevented by vaccines.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogen Types (Bacterial vs Viral)

Pathogens causing diseases can be broadly classified as bacterial or viral. Bacterial pathogens like Campylobacter jejuni are living organisms that can be treated with antibiotics, while viral pathogens like rotavirus are non-living and often require vaccines for prevention. Understanding this distinction helps in linking diseases to their causative agents and appropriate treatments.
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Transmission Routes (Fecal–Oral and Foodborne)

Transmission routes describe how pathogens spread between hosts. The fecal–oral route involves ingestion of pathogens from contaminated feces, often through contaminated food or water, leading to diseases like diarrhea. Foodborne transmission is a common pathway for both bacterial and viral pathogens, emphasizing the importance of hygiene and food safety.
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Disease Manifestations and Prevention (Diarrhea, Antibiotics, Vaccine)

Many gastrointestinal infections caused by pathogens like rotavirus and Campylobacter jejuni result in diarrhea. Treatment depends on the pathogen type; bacterial infections may be treated with antibiotics, while viral infections often rely on vaccines for prevention. Recognizing symptoms and appropriate interventions is key to managing these diseases.
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